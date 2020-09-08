WGU Offers Digital Access Scholarship

The pandemic has certainly changed the way many of us go to school and work these days. As schools begin to welcome students back, some of you may be looking for an online college. But what if you don’t have access to the internet or a computer? Western Governors University has created the Online Access Scholarship. This scholarship will cover the cost of installing and accessing the internet for qualifying students. The scholarship will also provide recipients with a refurbished laptop, complete with a webcam. Listen to an interview with WGU Indiana chancellor and regional vice president, Alison Bell for further information.