What is Ag+Bio+Science? According to AgriNovus it is the convergence of food, agriculture, science and technology. So, if you are not planning on being a farmer, what’s in it for you? Did you guess Cybersecurity or Mechanical Engineering? How about Plant Geneticist or Zoologist and Wildlife Biologist? Check out AgriNovus’ new tool, Field Atlas, to help you find a career that matters and lays out a path to get there.