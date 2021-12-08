Hoosier Schools Included in Princeton Review ‘Top 50’ List

Photo courtesy of Ball State University

By Mary Roberts, Writer/Reporter

MUNCIE and WEST LAFAYETTE – Two Hoosier universities are included on the “Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2022” list from The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking is based on institutional survey data, including academic offerings, experiential learning opportunities, and career outcomes.

Ball State University is ranked No. 29 and Purdue University is ranked No. 39.

“We are pleased and proud to once again earn recognition from The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur Magazine as having one of the premier undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in the country,” said Dr. Matt Marvel, director of Ball State’s Entrepreneurship Center. “Our distinctive focus on professional connections, rigorous coursework, and hands-on learning provides students with a solid foundation across multiple business disciplines, and sets them on the path to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives.”

The Princeton Review selected the schools and tallied its rankings based on its summer 2021 survey of administrators at nearly 300 undergraduate and graduate schools offering entrepreneurship studies.

The University of Houston, Babson College, and Brigham Young University are ranked in the top three spots, respectively.

You can view the full list by clicking here.