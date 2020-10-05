Filling out the FAFSA Form
Is this your first time filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form? The first thing you need to do is create a FSA ID. You will need to create a username and password, Your password will be case-sensitive. If you already have a FSA ID, but forgot your username or password, these links will help. Once you have your ID, you are ready to fill out the form. The FAFSA form is also available as a mobile app for both iOS — App Store or Android — Google Play. You can also check-out Next Indiana and enter to win a $1,500 scholarship.