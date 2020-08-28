As you begin your college search, you want to find quality schools that are also affordable. Money magazine weighed more than 20,000 data points, including tuition fees, family borrowing, and career earnings to compile and rank the country’s best colleges by value. Did you know that 20 of the “Best Colleges in America” are right here in Indiana? So, as you are putting together your list of colleges, Indiana is a great place to start!

For a list of Indiana Colleges, visit our College Directory page.

Interested in seeing more? Visit our College Virtual Tours page.