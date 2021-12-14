Ball State Launches Miller Leadership Academy

Photo courtesy of Ball State University

By Mary Roberts, Writer/Reporter

MUNCIE – Ball State University’s Miller College of Business is launching the Miller Leadership Academy. The university says the academy will provide an $11,000 renewable scholarship to select incoming freshmen.

BSU says academy programming will include a summer bridge program, the Miller College’s Living Learning Community, leadership development, professional development, mentoring, support services, immersive learning projects, and service opportunities.

“Miller College of Business is very excited about the launch of this new program,” said Dr. Stephen Ferris, dean of the Miller College of Business. “Miller Leadership Academy will provide these students with an opportunity to learn about effective leadership that they can take back to their communities, and help build a stronger Indiana.”

The university says all incoming freshman business majors who are also Indiana residents can apply for the academy. The academy will welcome its inaugural class next fall.