Apply to College Now: Part 6

Our final tip for applying to college is Apply Early. Keep a calendar with application deadlines clearly marked. Some schools have strict deadlines for their applications, while others will accept applications year-round. Make sure you know the deadlines for each school you're applying to, and check to see if there are deadlines you have to apply by in order to qualify for financial aid.