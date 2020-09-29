Apply to College Now: Part 3

The 3rd step in our series is Get Organized. It’s hard to keep all the information about financial aid, programs, courses and housing about each school in your head. So, don’t. Instead, create a folder for each school you plan to apply to. In the folder, you can store admissions information and application materials to easily reference and compare. While you are on the Next Indiana website, don’t forget to check-out the 2020-21 issue of Next Indiana for more information on Career, College and Cost and DEFINITELY enter to win the $1,500 scholarship!