Apply to College Now: Part 2

It is time to Take the SAT or ACT. Check with the colleges you plan to apply to for their policies regarding submission of test scores. And think about this: although an SAT or ACT score may be optional, strong scores could help your application, so taking either—or both—exams couldn’t hurt. Remember, too, that if you are a 21st Century Scholar, you must take either the SAT or ACT to claim that life-changing scholarship opportunity. Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch can also take the SAT and ACT for free. Ask your school counselor for more information. Learn more about the SAT at collegeboard.org. Learn more about the ACT at act.org. Be sure to keep an eye on test dates for any changes or cancellations because of COVID-19.