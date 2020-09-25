Apply to College Now: Part 1

Seniors—as a new school year begins, either virtually or back in the classrooms, there are many things that you need to do. One of the biggest is to apply to college. Even though the deadlines for your school of choice may be a few months away, you should begin your application sooner than later so you are ready to hit “send” when the time is right. Start here: Choose 3 – 6 or More Colleges to Apply to. You may have a favorite, but don’t limit yourself. Make a list of several schools you’ll almost definitely be accepted by, a couple of schools you have a good chance of being accepted by, and a couple of schools that might be a reach, but you’re hoping to be accepted by. This way, you’ll have options when you make your decision. While you are on the Next Indiana website, don’t forget to check-out the 2020-21 issue of Next Indiana for more information on Career, College and Cost and DEFINITELY enter to win the $1,500 scholarship!