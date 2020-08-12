ANNOUNCEMENT!

We are proud to announce that our staff has won a 2020 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for the 2019-20 issue of Next Indiana: A Guide to Life After High School. We were one of 10 recipients of the award and entries were made from all over the world. The awards were based on excellence in graphic design, editorial content, and the success of the entry—in the opinion of the judges—in achieving overall communications effectiveness. We want to thank our wonderful partners at Learn More Indiana for the opportunity to work on this great publication. Check out the 2020-21 issue of Next Indiana.