Will you be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020? This is our next General Election Day—the Presidential Election and you want to be ready. You can make sure your voice is heard and help make a difference by VOTING. In order to vote, you must be registered by October 5, 2020. You can register to vote at IndianaVoters.com. You will need a valid Indiana Driver’s License Number or Indiana State Identification Number. If you do not have either of these, you can download and print the Indiana Voter Registration Application (VRG-7) and register to vote by mail. You can also register to vote at any Bureau of Motor Vehicles License Branch or pick up a voter registration application at your local public library. Head over to the College Tips page on our website and read the “3 Things to Know About Voting” in the new issue of Next Indiana magazine. You really can make an impact on your community, the state of Indiana and our nation by participating in the 2020 election. Don’t miss this opportunity. Get registered and VOTE!