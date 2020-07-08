Work for Tuition

Many employers offer tuition benefits for workers who want to start or continue their education. Some tips for achieving a school-work relationship:

Check with your employer to see if they have partnered with colleges to provide free courses specific to your career or if they offer training incentives or certificate programs for skills that are relevant to your career and personal growth.

Don’t be afraid to ask. Even if a company doesn’t mention tuition reimbursement on the website or in literature, it’s okay to ask if they can provide any help in exchange for what you bring to the table.

Involve your employer in the process early on by letting them know your intentions and seeking their support. Are they on board with your plans and are they willing to serve as a reference, provide a recommendation and/or assist with schedule flexibility, moral support or even financial assistance?

If you receive assistance, make sure it is renewed each semester and keep up your end of the bargain. Earn good grades and don’t let classes interfere with work.

Companies that have recently offered tuition benefits for employees include:

Amazon

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Best Buy

BP

Comcast

Cook Medical

Deloitte

Eli Lilly & Company

Eskenazi Health

FedEx

Southern Glaciers

Starbucks

UPS

Verizon

Walmart

Wells Fargo