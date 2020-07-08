Ivy Tech Partners With McDonald’s to Fund Employee Education

McDonald’s restaurants and Ivy Tech Community College have teamed up for McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program to make college more affordable and offer training at more than 300 McDonald’s locations and 18 Ivy Tech campuses.

Restaurant employees who work a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week will be eligible for tuition assistance of up to $2,500 per year as a crew member and up to $3,000 per year as a manager. Ivy Tech will offer crosswalk credits to McDonald’s restaurant employees for some on-the-job training and classes, plus individualized counseling, allowing them to earn a degree faster.

Throughout 2019, McDonald’s invested more than $1.2 million in tuition assistance to restaurant employees across Indiana. “There is no limit,” said Robert Terhune, McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Greater Indiana Operator Co-Op. “We want to encourage as many of our employees and students across Indiana as we can to take advantage of this tuition assistance program. We believe this strengthens all of our communities throughout Indiana.”

Ivy Tech’s degree crosswalk will allow McDonald’s employees to work with an Ivy Tech counselor to determine which of their McDonald’s training and work experiences may count towards credits which they can apply toward their certificate or degree through online classes and locations statewide.