It’s All About Me

OK, actually it’s not. Really.

Despite what too many social media posts would lead you to believe, being self-absorbed is not a good look.

On the other hand, it is important to be able to tell others about who you are. One approach is called an “elevator pitch” because it is a quick introduction that lasts no longer than a short elevator ride.

On a piece of paper or in a journal, write words or short phrases to describe your interests, skills, big issues that concern you, and goals for the future. If you can, tell a classmate about the words you chose, and ask that person to share his or her chosen words

Download an activity to help you develop your elevator pitch.