Beyond the Minimum Wage

If you’ve had a part-time or summer job, you’ve probably already figured out that one minimum-wage job isn’t going to support you forever. Experts say that earning a college degree continues to be a key pathway to a good career and a bigger paycheck. But there are so many ways to combine working, learning, and earning, such as:

Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to enter a high-paying, in-demand career, because all the training is at no cost to you, and you even earn a paycheck while you work toward a journeyman’s license and the potential to earn a six-figure income. You can earn college credit and graduate debt-free with an associate degree, too. Talk to your school counselor. You can also find out more at Apprenticeship.gov, which had 463 apprenticeship openings in Indiana during 2019, including opportunities for cooks, truck mechanics, carpenters and automotive service technicians.

Next Level Jobs. When you graduate from high school, you could be eligible for this program from the State of Indiana, which provides Hoosiers with free, state-wide training in high-paying, in-demand industries, including advanced manufacturing, building and construction, IT & business services, health and life sciences and transportation and logistics. Learn more at NextLevelJobs.org.

Middle-skill jobs require education beyond high school, but less than a four-year college degree. The middle-skills pathway includes traditional and also high-tech jobs, like:

• firefighters

• law-enforcement officers

• electricians

• mechanics

• installers, repairers, technicians of industrial equipment

• highway maintenance workers

• technical jobs, such as healthcare technologists and technicians, computer control programmers and operators, surveying and mapping technicians, and information and record clerks.

See a career on this list you’d like to learn more about? Use your favorite search engine to find out more online and talk to your school counselor about opportunities in your area.