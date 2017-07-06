Career Toolbox

There are loads of online tools to help you learn more about potential careers that match your personal style and preferences. Here are just a few:

LearnMoreIndiana.org for advice, links and a personality quiz.

indianacareerexplorer.com to explore your interests and skills and find a career to match.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics website, bls.gov/ooh, for easy-to-read data about careers.

mynextmove.org from O*Net Online and the U.S. Department of Labor offers lists of careers, along with their average salaries, to match your interests and education level.

Explore potential careers that match your personal interests and style at The Princeton Review and College Board websites:

princetonreview.com/quiz/career-quiz

bigfuture.collegeboard.org/explore-careers

Internships are a valuable way to discover what you’d like to do in the future. Don’t know where to start or how to find one?

IndianaINTERN.net is a free, statewide internship matching service. And schedule a meeting with your high school counselor, who will also have some suggestions about finding internships in your community.

Top 10 skills requested by Indiana Employers

Source: Indiana Chamber of Commerce