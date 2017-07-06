Career Toolbox
There are loads of online tools to help you learn more about potential careers that match your personal style and preferences. Here are just a few:
- LearnMoreIndiana.org for advice, links and a personality quiz.
- indianacareerexplorer.com to explore your interests and skills and find a career to match.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics website, bls.gov/ooh, for easy-to-read data about careers.
- mynextmove.org from O*Net Online and the U.S. Department of Labor offers lists of careers, along with their average salaries, to match your interests and education level.
- Explore potential careers that match your personal interests and style at The Princeton Review and College Board websites:
princetonreview.com/quiz/career-quiz
bigfuture.collegeboard.org/explore-careers
Internships are a valuable way to discover what you’d like to do in the future. Don’t know where to start or how to find one?
IndianaINTERN.net is a free, statewide internship matching service. And schedule a meeting with your high school counselor, who will also have some suggestions about finding internships in your community.
Top 10 skills requested by Indiana Employers
Source: Indiana Chamber of Commerce
- Communication skills
- Organizational skills
- Writing skills
- Customer service
- Leadership
- Problem-solving
- Planning
- Management
- Attention to detail
- Research skills