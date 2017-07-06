Career Toolbox

You are here
There are loads of online tools to help you learn more about potential careers that match your personal style and preferences. Here are just a few:

 

 

Internships  are a valuable way to discover what you’d like to do in the future. Don’t know where to start or how to find one?
IndianaINTERN.net is a free, statewide internship matching service. And schedule a meeting with your high school counselor, who will also have some suggestions about finding internships in your community.

 

Top 10 skills requested by Indiana Employers

Source: Indiana Chamber of Commerce

  1. Communication skills
  2. Organizational skills
  3. Writing skills
  4. Customer service
  5. Leadership
  6. Problem-solving
  7. Planning
  8. Management
  9. Attention to detail
  10. Research skills

