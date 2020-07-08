You Could be a Winner, Too

Gillienne Boyd entered to win the Next Indiana scholarship contest in 2019 and won $1,500 for college. Boyd will attend Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) and major in pre-nursing, with a goal to someday work in a children’s hospital. Boyd took AP and honors courses and was a leader in several organizations, including the National Honor Society, Secretary and Treasurer of Key Club, Captain of the Social Studies Academic Superbowl Team, and a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and North High School Science Shows. She also is a 4-H leader and in the Blue Grass United Methodist Church youth group. “[The Next Indiana scholarship] means a lot to me and will help me to achieve my future goals,” she says.