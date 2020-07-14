What’s Your Next Step?

Ever heard of the adjacent possible theory? According to Steven Johnson, author of Where Good Ideas Come From, “The adjacent possible is a kind of shadow future, hovering on the edges of the present state of things, a map of all the ways in which the present can reinvent itself.” Adjacent possible was first introduced by Stuart Kauffman in 2002. Kauffman’s theory proposes that biological systems are able to morph into more complex systems by making incremental, relatively less energy consuming changes in their make up. Basically, taking small steps. That all sounds very scientific and high-brow, but the cool people at Road Trip Nation have made a video about how adjacent possible can help you if you are having trouble planning what’s next. “Just Take One Small Step” and see how adjacent possible can work for you.