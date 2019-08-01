Welcome Gen Con!

It’s here! 60,000 people are in downtown Indianapolis for the annual, 4-day tabletop gaming convention – Gen Con. Attendees from all over the world will be involved in the 19,000 events taking place through the weekend. From Star Trek to Star Wars to Game of Thrones, the city will be full of costumed Klingons, Storm Troopers and quite possibly a few Mothers of Dragons along with unicorns and various other creatures. More than 550 of those attending seminars will be educators, librarians and retailers. Who knows – your history teacher may be here disguised as a Wookie! Gen Con will be held in Indianapolis through 2023.