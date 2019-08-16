Silly question. Who doesn’t want to get better grades? Better grades are a sense of accomplishment. The feeling you get if you are a C student and all of a sudden you start making Bs—maybe even As—it is a hurdle you’ve crossed, a goal you have achieved and believe me, you will feel great. You will stand a bit taller and your smile will be brighter. I guarantee it. Even if you aren’t obsessed with getting the highest grades possible, doing well in high school can have a positive effect on your life after high school whether its college, a trade, a career and even family. Here are some tips that may help you improve your grades.