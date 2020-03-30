Vincent Van Gogh – brilliant painter, troubled soul. On this day in 1853, Van Gogh was born. In his lifetime, he created approximately 2,100 artworks, including around 860 oil paintings. And yes, Van Gogh is the artist who severed his own left ear. Van Gogh painted many self-portraits because he could not afford models. While he was alive, he only sold one painting. The rest of his paintings were not sold or made famous until after his death. Today, Van Gogh’s paintings are some of the most expensive in the world. Don McLean of American Pie fame also had a hit song called Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), a tribute to the troubled genius. For all of you Dr. Who fans, you might remember the Doctor and Amy, paid Van Gogh a visit in Season 5, Episode 10 titled “Vincent and the Doctor.” Happy Birthday Vincent!