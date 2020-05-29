Up to the Challenge?

A new TechPoint program is offering 500 students who lost their summer internships due to COVID-19 a challenge. The Summer Opportunities for Students (S.O.S.) Challenge is a 5-week work experience for Indiana college and university students. Each student who completes the program will receive $500 and a chance at a $25,000 purse and virtual presentation to Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana tech sector leaders. The challenge will involve nine real-world, COVID-19-related topics including e-learning, tourism, and telehealth. Students can apply here by June 1. Good Luck!