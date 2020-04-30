Throw Back Thursday

WWW; URL; HTML; HTTP; Yahoo; Amazon; eBay; Google—just a mere 30 years ago, none of these things existed! I know—hard to believe! It seems so strange that the world could even function before the World Wide Web (WWW). Computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web in 1989. Thank goodness, on April 30, 1993, he released the source code for the world’s first web browser and editor. Curious about how the WWW is doing today? Check out these internet live stats. Amazing!