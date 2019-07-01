The Secret of Getting Ahead is Getting Started – Mark Twain

Great quote, but can it change your life? A quote or epigram is a pithy saying or remark expressing an idea in a clever and amusing way. We print them out, write them down, keep them on our desks, frame them and hang them on our walls, we memorize them and sometimes—we live by them. From Marcus Aurelius (Meditations—a whole book by the Roman emperor and philosopher) to Laura Ingalls Wilder (author of the Little House series), these 21 Quotescould make you a better person. And remember: No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. – Aesop