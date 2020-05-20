May 20, 1873 is an extremely important day for almost every one of us alive today. May 20 is the day Jacob W. Davis, a tailor by training, was assigned U.S. Patent No. 139,121—known as the ‘121 Patent. The ‘121 Patent specifically related to copper rivet fasteners for denim trousers. It so happened that the patent was jointly assigned to Levi Strauss and his growing business—Levi Strauss & Company, thus creating a match made in fashion heaven! The famous 501 brand jean—known until 1890 as “XX” became a bestseller. I for one am glad they are no longer called “waist overalls.” Jacob and Levi—the world thanks you!