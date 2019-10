Are you letting others define what success should be for you? How can that be? If somebody tells you what success is and that you should strive to achieve it, is it really your success? Are you passionate about it? Do you want world-class success? Anthony Moore offers 7 World-Class Choices to consider if you want world-class success.

“Adapt what is useful, reject what is useless, and add what is specifically your own.” –Bruce Lee