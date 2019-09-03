Stress and how to deal

All of us experience stress, in school, in our jobs and in life. Sometimes stress can be good for us. What is stress and how do we deal with it? Melissa Cohen’s article, Student Guide to Surviving Stress and Anxiety in College and Beyond, defines stress and explains the symptoms we should be aware of, the common causes of stress and how to cope with or relieve what ails us. Remain calm and read on.

Test Anxiety

It’s test day and you are a nervous wreck. In his book Anxiety in Schools, Ball State psychology professor Jerrell Cassady notes that between 25 and 40 percent of students experience test anxiety. That’s a quarter of your classmates experiencing the same feelings you are having. In his post on College Info Geek, Dominic Vaiana outlines 5 strategies that can help you overcome those sweaty palms and lower your heart rate.