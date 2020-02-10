Space Out in Indiana

You are here
Who knew there were outer space attractions in Indiana? Planetariums, Charles W. Brown and Holcomb, where the night sky is projected on dome ceilings; observatories, McKim and Kirkwood, where the ceilings open and telescopes are used to view the actual night sky; The Challenger Learning Center in Hammond for 5-8 graders who participate in teams for simulated space missions; events at The Children’s Museum of IndianapolisThe Grissom Memorial at Spring Mill State Park, which houses Grissom’s space capsule—“Liberty Bell 7”; there is Science Central in Fort Wayne and check out theNeil Armstrong Statue at Purdue University. Get out there and reach for the stars!

