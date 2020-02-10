Space Out in Indiana
Who knew there were outer space attractions in Indiana? Planetariums, Charles W. Brown and Holcomb, where the night sky is projected on dome ceilings; observatories, McKim and Kirkwood, where the ceilings open and telescopes are used to view the actual night sky; The Challenger Learning Center in Hammond for 5-8 graders who participate in teams for simulated space missions; events at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis; The Grissom Memorial at Spring Mill State Park, which houses Grissom’s space capsule—“Liberty Bell 7”; there is Science Central in Fort Wayne and check out theNeil Armstrong Statue at Purdue University. Get out there and reach for the stars!