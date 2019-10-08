Resumes reflect Gen Z’s social-media mindset

Originally posted on IBJ Eight@8

A new job is a long-term commitment of passion and (sometimes faked) enthusiasm for your colleagues, but do you really want your resume to look like your online dating profile? And, yes, we get the importance of standing out from the crowd with distinctive branding, but are you willing to risk your branding being interpreted by a hiring manager as “desperate doofus”? As Gen Z enters the workforce, companies are seeing an increasing number of digital resumes with headshots, bitmojis, goofy icons, fact boxes for personal passion projects, and (presumably) GIFs that show the applicant rising at the crack of dawn with the sun subtly positioned as a halo. (OK, that last one is from Eight@8’s own resume.) Yeah, it sounds excessive and even juvenile, but, on the other hand, you oldsters out there looking for jobs probably need to get rid of that excess cream-colored cotton-linen stationery you bought in 1999 and get with the digital program. Chip Cutter of The Wall Street Journal (and formerly an IBJ intern) has more on the debate over TMI on CVs.