Ready, Set, Explore!

Here is your chance to explore Indiana AND qualify for a chance to win one of many giveaways. Visit Indiana has launched its “20 IN 20” initiative. It includes 20 lists with 20 unique destinations in each list. The lists will be revealed throughout the year. Two lists have already been revealed – Small Towns and Destination Dining. There are 400 must-see, must-do Indiana experiences. Can you do 20 IN 20? Make sure to post your photos from each adventure on Instagram with the #The20IN20 for a chance at those giveaways!

Visit www.visitindiana.com for more info!