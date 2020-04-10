Puzzling Through the Pandemic

As the pandemic progresses, jigsaw puzzles have become a “must have” for people worldwide trying to stay sane. Today you can work jigsaw puzzles on your computer and mobile devices, but many of us like the physical puzzle. You set up a card table or clear off the dining room table, dump the box full of pieces, turn them all over so they are right-side up, find all the outside pieces and begin the process. I remember doing this with my grandma and grandpa, and now my mom has a jigsaw puzzle going almost all the time. She just finished one that was all white golf balls! Now that the demand is so high, Ravensburger, a German puzzle maker explains the process behind these 1,000 piece + time occupiers. If you are just getting started with jigsaw puzzles, you might want to start with a smaller number of pieces and an easy image, or you can throw caution to the wind and dive right in. Either way, puzzles are a good way to keep your brain active and to make the time go faster while you are stuck at home. GOOD LUCK!