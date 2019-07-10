Podcast: Careers Without College

Guest Podcast

JoDee Curtis, owner of Purple Ink, and Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting, of The JoyPowered Workspace Podcast discuss careers that don’t require a college degree with Chuck Haberman of Gaylor Electric Company, David Decker of Hub and Spoke, and Carmel High School College and Career Counselor Melinda Stephan. Topics include opportunities available for people without college degrees, misconceptions around some of these opportunities, and skills that may be helpful if you don’t have a college degree.

Listen to the podcast.

Susan White

JoDee Curtis

To listen to more of their podcast episodes, visit www.getjoypowered.com