Plan Your Path to Your Dream Job

We have it pictured in our minds—our dream job. It is perfect. It affords us all the things we think we want our future to be. Unfortunately, most of us do not step out of our cap and gown directly into our future selves. The big question is how do we get there? How do we get on the path that leads us in the right direction? Well Rebecca Cook, executive director of Undergraduate Career Services and Eric D. Johnson, associate director for professional development, and graduate career services—both at Indiana University—have put together 5 things graduates should do to plan their careers. In today’s uncertain environment, a plan will help keep you on track as you pursue the job of your dreams.