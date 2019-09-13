Not Your Everyday Scholarship

You are looking for a scholarship to go to school and you have already entered to win the Next Indiana scholarship. (Psst! If you haven’t registered yet, click the link below.) You aren’t a jock or a member of Mensa. You are that in-between student who needs financial support to pursue your college degree. Have you ever thought of applying for the Stuck at Prom scholarship sponsored by Duck Brand Duck Tape? Top prize is $10,000! If prom is not your thing, how about the Zombie Apocalypse Scholarship? Prize of $2,000. Need more inspiration? Check out this list of the weirdest college scholarships from College Xpress. School will have its challenges, at least have fun getting there.

