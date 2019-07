Senate Bill 132

July 1, 2019 is when dozens of new laws go into effect in Indiana. (New bills for 2019 Session). The biggest change for students is that every high school student in the State will be given a Civics test—the same test required for immigrants hoping to become U.S. citizens. So, brush up on your knowledge of how the U.S. government works, as well as, U.S. history.

To see all the questions (and answers) on the test, click here.