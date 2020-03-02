Read Across America Week kicks off today with National Read Across America Day, which also happens to be the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The NEA (National Education Association) launched Read Across America in 1997. National Read Across America Day is a yearly observance held on the school day that is nearest to March 2—Theodor Geisel’s birthday, better known as Dr. Seuss. I am sure most of us grew up reading Seuss’s books. My personal favorites are How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Green Eggs and Ham, and The Lorax. His ability to connect with children and to make reading fun, makes his books and characters timeless. The cartoons and movies are classics as well. So, to paraphrase the good doctor, remember all you Sam, I Ams, you can read a book in a box, you can read a book with a fox. You can read a book that is tall, you can read a book that is small. I could go on, but I won’t! The point is to read! Start a new book today or re-visit your favorite Seuss tale and put a smile on your face.

Don’t Give Up. I Believe in You All. – Dr. Seuss