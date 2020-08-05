Mental Health

It is not easy being a teenager. It seems like everything about you and around you is changing. We all experience the confusion and awkwardness, but if what you or a friend are feeling seems overwhelming and begins to affect how you interact with your family and friends, maybe it is more than just teenage angst. “How Will I Know If Something’s Wrong?” is a great article in the new issue of Next Indiana. Make sure you, your family and friends know the warning signs and remember asking for, or offering, help is a sign of strength.