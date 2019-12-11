Looking for the “Best of Indiana?”

What are the best Instagrammable places in Indiana? Brown County State Park and Indiana Dunes State Park top the list. We’ve got the full list below, including many other categories that Hoosiers voted the best of the best.

The Indiana Office of Tourism Development has just released the results of the 2019 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign. If you are looking for the Best Instagrammable Places, Best Museums, Best BBQ, Best Main Streets, and more, you will find the top 10 choices as voted by your fellow Hoosiers. There are activities for year-round fun for you, your family and friends. If you are near a college campus, stop and check that out as well!

Indiana University comes in at #8 on the list of Best Instagrammable places.

The Indiana War Memorial comes in at #10 on the list of Best Historic Destinations