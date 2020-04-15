As we all try to figure out how best to deal with the extraordinary circumstances, we find ourselves in, one of the most important things we can do is continue to smile. Reading an article from Inside Indiana Business about “Growing Your Business: Try to Smile in the Face of Adversity,” I realized that the article is basically about life. Research by Harvard psychology professor and speaker, Dan Gilbert (a man who has made a career out of studying happiness—I want that job!) indicates there is some real science behind the smile and happiness. Gilbert’s research determined that event driven happiness or sadness had an impact of around three months. This is important to remember as we are in the middle of this huge, global event. He makes this point, among others, that people are resilient. The take-away is to keep smiling, when we smile, we are, for the most part happy. Most of us will come out on the other side of this pandemic a changed person in a changed world. Some of us will have beaten the virus, some of us will have lost loved ones, beloved teachers, mentors, friends or important people in our communities. The way we go to school, learn, work and live will be different. We will get through this and a key to doing so is to keep smiling.