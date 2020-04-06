Job Search Tips

All of us are treading where no person has gone before. We are basically making it up as we go along. But, seniors, take note, the one thing that will never change is being prepared for your job search. Now is not the time to scratch your head and wonder what’s next. Use this time to learn and put your plan together. Ascend Indiana has 6 tips to help you get ready. We will all get through this crazy time and when we do, you don’t want to be stuck on the sidelines. Businesses are hiring, so get ready!

You can download the tips here.