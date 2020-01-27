January 27, 1945

On this day, the Soviet Red Army liberated Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland. Monday, January 27, 2020 will mark 75 years since the liberation. Auschwitz-Birkenau was the largest of all the concentration camps. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, there were approximately 42,500 camps and ghettoes established between 1933 and 1945. More than 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz alone. On this day, we should take pause and remember the 6 million people who were killed or died during the Holocaust.