It’s not Hogwarts, but it’s close

A new festival is happening in Indianapolis and all our wizarding dreams are coming true.

Niantic, in partnership with WB Games, will be hosting the first Harry Potter: Wizards United Fan Festival in Indianapolis. The festival will take place at White River State Park this Labor Day weekend (August 31 – September 1). The game, which comes from the creators of Pokémon GO, is a real-world augmented reality experience centered around the Harry Potter Wizarding World. Grab your wands and robes and head to White River State Park for some wizarding fun!