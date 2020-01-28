Indiana Has It All

“There’s more than corn in Indiana” as the saying goes. Way more. In fact, Indiana companies are serious about hiring young talent.

Berto Isaza, a product development engineer at DePuy Synthes says, “The company I work for is constantly recruiting recent college grads. The mentality is recruiting these new college grads isn’t to get production out of them, but instead to invest in them. They are provided with support, guidance, and many career development opportunities.”

Opportunities abound around the state. Download the map below, illustrated by Brad Turner, for a visual roadmap of Indiana career hot spots as well as a link to job postings and training.

CLICK ON THE MAP TO DOWNLOAD

