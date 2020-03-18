How Will I Get a Job Now?

Seniors, I know it seems like the world is imploding right now. We are all in one enormous time-out. And you are asking yourself, “How am I going to find a job or an internship now?” Are businesses even thinking about hiring?” Life during a pandemic means being prepared, and that includes staying focused on your career, even if we aren’t sure what’s ahead. Ascend Indiana helps connects students with Indiana jobs and internships, as well as helping Indiana employers access the skilled workforce they need to thrive. Ascend is open and will continue to work through this crazy time. There is a lot of online application and job activity going on right now. They have employers reaching out to them for candidates. For more tips and information, also check-out Learn More Indiana. Don’t take this “break in the action” lying down. Keep applying for jobs and sending your resumes.