Historical Recordings

Every year, the Library of Congress adds 25 songs to its National Recording Registry. The registry designates recordings that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old. The new class has been announced. Here is a complete list, including this year’s inductees. You can nominate songs for the registry for next year. Everyone is welcome to submit nominations to the National Recording Registry. Nominations are forwarded to the Librarian of Congress and the National Recording Preservation Board for their consideration. With some of your down time during our mandatory “stay at home,” you can be part of history. What songs would you nominate?