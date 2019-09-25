Goal Setting

Do you have vague or specific goals? Are you actually setting goals? Do you really need to set goals or do you somehow know that you will be doing what you want to be doing in 5 years, 10 years, with the rest of your life? How are you going to “just be doing” what you want? Elaine Houston says you are going to get there by setting goals. If you are not setting goals or do not believe in setting goals, maybe it’s because you don’t know how to do it. How can you achieve your dreams if you don’t know how to set goals? Now is the time to learn. In this article, Organizational Psychologist, Benjamin Hardy, explains how you can achieve practically any of your wildest dreams.