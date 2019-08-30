Garrett High School earns a SEAL certification

Congratulations to Garrett High School on earning a State Earn and Learn (SEAL) certification from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. SEAL programs, according to the DWD, are “structured, scalable programs…designed to meet the skills that employers demand, are geared toward both adult and youth populations, and satisfy Indiana’s new graduation pathway requirements.”

Garrett High School joins Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia, which in June became the first Hoosier school to earn the SEAL certification for its construction trades program.

DWD projects Indiana employers will need to fill 1 million additional jobs in the next ten years, half of which will not require a four-year college degree.



