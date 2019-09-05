Earn-to-Learn Apprenticeship Program

Looking for a career in aviation? LIFT Academy, owned by Republic Airways in Indianapolis, is expanding its flight training academy by offering an aviation maintenance technician apprenticeship program. The three-year program offers licensed apprentices a guaranteed job at Republic Airways as an aviation maintenance technician. Starting pay will be approximately $45,000 a year. The first classes will begin September 30, 2019. The LIFT Academy also offers an accelerated airline pilot program. LIFT will be the only training academy in the country to offer both airline transport pilot and aviation maintenance technician apprenticeships through the U.S. Department of Labor.

