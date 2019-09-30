Don’t Sabotage Your Interview

Did you know that your personality can play a bigger role than you think during an interview? According to a recent study conducted by TopInterview and Resume-Library, 70% of employers consider a candidate’s personality to be among the top three factors in deciding whether to extend a job offer. It’s substantially more important than education (18%) or appearance (7%). Employers reported that “overconfidence” was the most offensive trait. Here are five ways to help you project confidence and avoid coming across as “overconfident?”

The Right Tone

What does it mean “to have the right tone?” Having the right tone means the general character or attitude of a place, piece of writing—the mood, effect or spirit of the situation. You want to come across as confident, but not overbearing. These guidelines can help you set the right tone for your big interview.